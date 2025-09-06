Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $4.35. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 327 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Rubicon Technology in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

