RxSight, Inc. $RXST Stock Position Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RxSight were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 3,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after acquiring an additional 413,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 237,877 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 365,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 212,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RxSight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on RxSight from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RxSight from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on RxSight from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

RxSight Trading Up 5.0%

RXST opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.18. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.