Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 160 to GBX 170 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 185.

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 140 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.99. The firm has a market cap of £345.11 million, a P/E ratio of 881.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 160.20.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

