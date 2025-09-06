Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $256.45, but opened at $240.06. Salesforce shares last traded at $239.36, with a volume of 9,410,933 shares.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,665,957.86. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $574,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,024,076.30. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.64 and a 200 day moving average of $267.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 123,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.