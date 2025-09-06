Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $234.62 and last traded at $241.64. 13,629,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 7,339,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.45.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $566,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,665,957.86. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $574,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,024,076.30. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,221,275,000 after purchasing an additional 909,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,452,998,000 after purchasing an additional 776,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,826,049,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,386 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.