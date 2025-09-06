Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.84, but opened at $40.39. Samsara shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 5,982,701 shares traded.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,240. This trade represents a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 399,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,910,783 shares of company stock valued at $111,188,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.