SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 4,607.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SandRidge Energy news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,856.96. This represents a 113.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of SD stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from SandRidge Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.