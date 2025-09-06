SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ:SBC opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. SBC Medical Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27.
SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 million. Analysts forecast that SBC Medical Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.
