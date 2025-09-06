SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SBC Medical Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBC opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. SBC Medical Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 million. Analysts forecast that SBC Medical Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SBC Medical Group

About SBC Medical Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBC Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBC Medical Group by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.