Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,977,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,528,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

