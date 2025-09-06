Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 111,270 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $52.98 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

