Scotiabank Cuts Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target to $40.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Ternium Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:TX opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.66%.Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 51.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 201,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,361.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

