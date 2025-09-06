SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Arete Research

Arete Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SE. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.90 price objective (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.99.

NYSE:SE opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. SEA has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,353 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $623,355,000 after acquiring an additional 354,158 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,388,516 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $442,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,219,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $420,140,000 after acquiring an additional 273,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,585,179 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $337,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,301 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

