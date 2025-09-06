Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,555,000 after buying an additional 228,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,253,000 after buying an additional 95,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after buying an additional 849,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 161,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $46,127,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

