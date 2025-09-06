Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Select Medical by 61.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 217.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.