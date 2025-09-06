Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Danaher stock on August 28th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 7/3/2025.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $200.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.41. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.35.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

