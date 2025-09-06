Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its position in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 43,805 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 179.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

SENEA opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Seneca Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $764.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

