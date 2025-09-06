SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL Position Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 251,092 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SFL by 636.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SFL by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SFL by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.54.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.40 million. SFL had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

