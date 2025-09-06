Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price target (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Shell by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

