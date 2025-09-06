Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $25.00. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 388,383 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $306.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 972.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Articles

