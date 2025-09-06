Short Interest in Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Drops By 55.4%

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,600 shares, adeclineof55.4% from the July 31st total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alstom Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Get Alstom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSMY. DZ Bank raised Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Alstom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.