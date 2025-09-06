Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Rises By 113.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,500 shares, agrowthof113.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $15.49 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24 billion.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 77.0%. Anhui Conch Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

