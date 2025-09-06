Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Grows By 191.7%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,500 shares, anincreaseof191.7% from the July 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGPZF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

