Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Rises By 187.6%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 586,700 shares, agrowthof187.6% from the July 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts expect that Enel Chile will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ENIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enel Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 318.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

