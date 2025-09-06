Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Declines By 60.9%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 551,600 shares, adropof60.9% from the July 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently,3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XGN. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Exagen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Exagen Price Performance

Shares of XGN stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Exagen has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 130.38%. Exagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

