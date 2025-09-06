Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Rises By 74.2%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 495,500 shares, agrowthof74.2% from the July 31st total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,955.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,955.0 days.
Whitbread Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $44.95 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.
Whitbread Company Profile
