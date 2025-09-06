Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Rises By 74.2%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 495,500 shares, agrowthof74.2% from the July 31st total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,955.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,955.0 days.

Whitbread Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $44.95 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

