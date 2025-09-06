Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2025

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXNGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.15. 10,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 21,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Silexion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($1.17).

Institutional Trading of Silexion Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silexion Therapeutics stock. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXNFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.39% of Silexion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silexion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.