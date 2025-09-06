Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.15. 10,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 21,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Silexion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($1.17).

Institutional Trading of Silexion Therapeutics

About Silexion Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silexion Therapeutics stock. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Silexion Therapeutics Corp ( NASDAQ:SLXN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.39% of Silexion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

