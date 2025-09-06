Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.0833.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4,834.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.92. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

