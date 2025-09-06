SoundHound AI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 224,764 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof87% compared to the average volume of 120,013 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $28,856.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 716,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,939,262.88. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 2,800 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $27,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 153,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,253.06. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 913,317 shares of company stock worth $8,679,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 48.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

