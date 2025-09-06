Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $10.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

NYSE CXM opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ragy Thomas sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $23,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 974,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,735,830.84. This trade represents a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 81,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $699,979.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,375. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,143,242 shares of company stock valued at $82,738,467. 60.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,106 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $10,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $4,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

