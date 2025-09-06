St. Joe Company (The) $JOE Stock Position Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 472.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $51.13 on Friday. St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.39%.The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,290,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,428,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,864,924. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 511,900 shares of company stock worth $26,022,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.