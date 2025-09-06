Standex International Corporation $SXI Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $209.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Standex International Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $212.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $606,179.20. Following the sale, the director owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. This represents a 26.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115,200. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

