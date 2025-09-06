State of Wyoming Acquires New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $482.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.33 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $4,829,950. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.43.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

