State of Wyoming Buys 12,130 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 410.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after buying an additional 2,353,225 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,203 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $18,927,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $18,140,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $17,558,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.94.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

