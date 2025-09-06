State of Wyoming Buys 3,709 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 230.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,943,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after acquiring an additional 150,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 68.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 236,476 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 50,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $1,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,990,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,268,889.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,403.10. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,766 shares of company stock worth $5,000,949. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FDP stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

