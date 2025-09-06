State of Wyoming Has $159,000 Position in Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 133.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,676 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tilray Brands were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tilray Brands

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,396.13. This represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.19 on Friday. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

