State of Wyoming Has $160,000 Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. $ACEL

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 437.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christen Kozlik sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $43,596.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $52,141. This represents a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 260,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,048.50. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,791 shares of company stock worth $1,020,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

