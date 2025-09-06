State of Wyoming Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

State of Wyoming grew its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Vertex were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after purchasing an additional 939,031 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,399,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,200,000 after buying an additional 686,145 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,533,000 after buying an additional 605,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Vertex by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,511,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 482,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Vertex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vertex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $50.00 price target on Vertex and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 196,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,497.13. This trade represents a 44.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,562.75. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,405,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,136,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.