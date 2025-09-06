State of Wyoming Has $166,000 Stock Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,069,027.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,467.91. This represents a 38.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford Hale bought 10,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 144,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,606.48. This represents a 7.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,573 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,064. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.8%

BWIN stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $378.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.