State of Wyoming Invests $160,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. $SLQT

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLQT. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,011,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 699,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 516,752 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,251,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 478,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

SelectQuote Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.49 million, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.09 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 6.35%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

