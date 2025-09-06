State of Wyoming Purchases 307 Shares of iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

State of Wyoming grew its position in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in iRadimed were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iRadimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in iRadimed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iRadimed by 78.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in iRadimed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in iRadimed by 2.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at iRadimed

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $76,148.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,951.80. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Trading Down 0.2%

iRadimed Announces Dividend

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. iRadimed’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

iRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

