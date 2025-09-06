State of Wyoming Reduces Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in ASML were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $781.70 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $873.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $749.11 and a 200 day moving average of $726.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.