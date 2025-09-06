State of Wyoming Sells 1,128 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. $TCMD

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. State of Wyoming owned 0.06% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 64,350.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.3%

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $300.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.93 million. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Sheri Louise Dodd sold 7,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $95,938.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,200.44. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

