State of Wyoming Sells 17,614 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the president owned 2,042,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,562.56. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,152,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,784. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,185 shares of company stock worth $9,235,468. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.