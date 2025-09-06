State of Wyoming Sells 2,928 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

State of Wyoming reduced its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in ON were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ON by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ON by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in ON by 746.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 717,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 632,965 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Stock Performance

ONON opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

