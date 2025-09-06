State of Wyoming Sells 4,100 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, Director Robert Manzo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $371,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,815.13. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $187,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,322.65. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,666 shares of company stock worth $2,867,992. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business had revenue of $376.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. Bristow Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristow Group

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.