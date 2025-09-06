State of Wyoming Sells 4,661 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Viking were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Viking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Viking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Viking by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIK. Bank of America increased their price target on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Viking from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of Viking stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $64.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

