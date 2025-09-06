State of Wyoming Sells 790 Shares of XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in XPEL were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in XPEL by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in XPEL by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in XPEL by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Trading Down 0.6%

XPEL opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPEL has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.