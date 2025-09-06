StealthGas, Inc. $GASS Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 18.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,770,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. StealthGas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $276.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

