Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KHC. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

