STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Strong-Buy” Rating

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.4%

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $33.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,254 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

